The Federal Government yesterday arraigned the leader of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore group, Mallam Bello Bodejo before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for allegedly unlawfully establishing an ethnic militia group, called Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

A three-count charge was filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), in which Bodejo was accused of violating the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. He however pleaded not guilty when the charge in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/141/2024 was read to him, following which the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar (the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPPF).