610 Soldiers Attend Warrant Officers Promotional Training

No fewer than 610 soldiers from different Nigerian Army formations are currently attending the Nigerian Army Warrant Officers Promotional Training 2025.

The training, taking place at the Federal Road Safety Corp Academy, Udi, in Enugu State, would involve compulsory medical tests, physical training/drills, weapon handling, written tests, computer tests (for clerical officials) and oral interviews among others.

Officially opening the training yesterday, the Chief of Personnel Management, Army Headquarters, Major Gen. Adewale Adekeye, warned the soldiers participating in the training against taking hard drugs or supplements to enhance performance.

Adekeye stated that most soldiers coming for the twoweek promotional training were above 50 years and as such, drug or supplementenhancing stimulants would be injurious to their health and adversely affect their performance.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has appreciated their long years in service as well as their commitment, dedication, and sacrifice to the nation all these years.