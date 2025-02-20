60th Founders’ Day Anniversary: Commissioner Says Sports Festival’ll Drive Sectoral Growth In Ogun

Share

As Ogun State prepares to host the 22nd National Sports Festival, the State Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, has reiterated the importance of sports in youth development and nation-building.

The National Sports Festival, which is expected to bring together athletes from across the country, will showcase Nigeria’s sporting talents and celebrate unity, friendship, and healthy competition.

The festival will feature various sports, including track and field, swimming, and basketball. Speaking at Remo Divisional School Sagamu’s 60th Founders’ Day Anniversary celebration on Tuesday, Commissioner Isiaka emphasised the significance of hosting the festival, stating, “This festival represents much more than just track and field competitions: it signifies our determination to create a robust sports ecosystem throughout Ogun State.”

He noted that the state government’s commitment to youth and sports development is evident in various initiatives aimed at engaging young people.

“We recognise that sports play a critical role in building character, fostering teamwork, and nurturing future leaders,” he explained.

