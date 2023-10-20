60th Birthday: Senator Alli Hails Jogor’s Service To Humanity

Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has extended his warm felicitations to Engineer Femi Babalola, a distinguished political figure, and an ally of late Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, as he celebrates his 60th birthday, describing his impact on the community and society at large as exemplary.

The former Oyo State SSG gave the remarks in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Ibadan, the State capital

Babalola, popularly known as Jogor, is the Chief Executive Officer of the popular Jogor Events Centre in Ibadan.

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman on INEC, acknowledged Babalola’s significant contributions to the political landscape, commending his dedication and service to humanity.

The lawmaker recognised Babalola’s achievements as a politician, saying his impact on the community and society at large was exemplary.

He commended Babalola’s ability to inspire others through his exemplary dedication, integrity and passion for service.

“This occasion serves as a reminder of the enduring bonds that exist within the political community and the collective desire to work towards a better future for all,” he said.

Alli expressed optimism that Babalola’s wisdom and experience would continue to be invaluable to the political sphere and society as a whole.

The lawmaker expressed admiration for the celebrant’s accomplishments, wishing him continued success and fulfilment in all his future endeavours.

He expressed heartfelt felicitations to Babalola, wishing him a joyous and prosperous journey ahead as he entered a new chapter in his life.