60th Birthday: Federal Lawmaker Empowers Constituents

The lawmaker representing Akoko Southwest/Akoko Southeast in the House of Representatives, Adegboyega Adefarati, has donated a brand-new ambulance to Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo State.

The gesture formed part of activities marking his 60th birthday, which he celebrated by extending various philanthropic initiatives to his constituents.

During the presentation of the ambulance, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, alongside Students’ Union leaders and the Dean of the Postgraduate School, expressed deep appreciation to the federal lawmaker for his thoughtful intervention.

The Vice Chancellor, who also acknowledged several previous donations from Adefarati—including boreholes—described the gesture as “commendable and the first of its kind in the history of the university,” noting that the lawmaker’s late father played a major role in bringing the institution to the community.

Prof. Ige praised the late Governor Adefarati for his “magnanimity during his days as Vice Principal and later as Governor,” adding that the ambulance donation would bring “great relief to the university community.” He described Hon. Adefarati as “a reliable and responsible representative.”

He urged members of the university community and residents of Akungba to contribute meaningfully to the development of the institution and the town.

As part of the lawmaker’s broader empowerment programme, fifty laptops were distributed to students and youths; one thousand students received ₦50,000 each as bursary support; and one hundred widows were given ₦100,000 each as financial relief.

Student union leaders also lauded the lawmaker for his generosity and for providing quality representation.

Constituents equally commended Adefarati for facilitating employment opportunities for more than fifty people. The university registrar and the broader academic community hailed the lawmaker for his timely interventions in infrastructure and other critical needs of the school.

In his congratulatory message, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described Hon. Adefarati as “a patriotic Nigerian whose decades of service as a teacher and banker, combined with his political experience, have contributed significantly to national development and democratic consolidation.”

The President further noted that in his role as Chairman of the House Committee on Labour, Productivity and Employment, Adefarati has helped foster industrial harmony between the government and labour unions.

He also acknowledged the Ondo lawmaker’s advocacy for stronger legislative interventions in infrastructure, youth empowerment and economic growth, describing his voice in the National Assembly as “consistent, credible and impactful.”

The 60th birthday celebration also featured a Holy Communion service at the Diocese of Akoko, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Chapel of Peace, Adefarati Estate, Akungba Akoko. The service, administered by Rev. Stephen Owo, Vicar-in-Charge, included a sermon urging the celebrant and congregation to live meaningful lives and focus on the future rather than dwelling on the past.

The occasion drew dignitaries from across the country, including the Ondo State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin; former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Ali Olanusi; Engr. Babatunde Adefarati; Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo; DIG Afolabi; Hon. Abiodun Ogunbi (Onireason); and Charles Fasuba, among others.