60th Birthday: Aiyedatiwa Pardons 40 Prisoners

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has extended the hand of mercy to 40 convicts serving various jail terms in the state as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday.

The pardon of the convicts, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo SAN said was a decision that reflects a profound commitment to rehabilitation and the transformative power of second chances.

He said the noble initiative emerged from recommendations put forth by the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, which underscored the governor’s dedication to fostering a justice system that prioritizes reform over retribution.

Among the beneficiaries, 15 convicts would experience the profound relief of outright release effective from January 12, 2025.

In a further demonstration of mercy, several death sentences would be commuted to life imprisonment, while others will see their terms of incarceration reduced, thereby nurturing renewed hope for reintegration into society.

Ajulo SAN, who also chairs the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, made this announcement on behalf of the government. The signing of the release orders coincided with the governor’s 60th birthday, marking a significant occasion with an act of grace.

It is noteworthy that Governor Aiyedatiwa chose to forgo his birthday celebrations in honour of the late Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi (Tuykana), who died last weekend.

Ajulo said Governor Aiyedatiwa’s actions are in accordance with Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

His words “The Council’s deliberations were enriched by insights from correctional authorities, legal experts, and esteemed community members, focusing on the nature of the offences, duration of incarceration, age, health, and behaviour of the inmates.”

Ajulo emphasized that “this compassionate gesture underscores Governor Aiyedatiwa’s unwavering commitment to extend Grace and Mercy undo the said convicts which represented a vital component of his administration’s ongoing Justice Sector Reforms.”

