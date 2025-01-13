60th Birthday: Aiyedatiwa Pardons 40 Prisoners

Share

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa yesterday pardoned 40 convicts serving various jail terms in the state as part of the activities to mark his 60th birthday.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Kayode Ajulo (SAN) said was a decision that reflects a profound commitment to rehabilitation and the transformative power of second chances.

He said the initiative emerged from recommendations put forth by the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, which underscored the governor’s dedication to fostering a justice system that prioritizes reform over retribution.

