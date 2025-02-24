60th Anniversary: Akarigbo Commends Remo Old Students Association

Share

The Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remo Land, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, has commended the old students association of Remo Divisional High School (RDHS-OSA), Sagamu, for giving back to their alma mater.

Oba Ajayi gave this commendation on Monday, when a delegation of the Remo Divisional High School Old Students’ Association (RDHS-OSA) paid a courtesy visit to the revered first-class monarch in his Palace, as part of the week-long activities lined up for the commemoration of the school’s 60th Anniversary celebration.

The paramount ruler of Remo Land, in his remarks to the delegate, led by the President of the association, Abiodun Adesanya, noted that the contributions of the association to the school have positively impacted the standards of the school, thus elevating its status among public schools in Remo Land and Ogun State in particular.

“There is something you do that resonates with me; Old Students’ Association are the only group of people who contribute to the development of schools without asking for anything in return.

“While parents and teachers expect something in return, Old Students give back to their alma mater simply out of the need to give back.

“You don’t have to do what you are doing, but you just keep giving back without looking back,” the monarch said.

Oba Ajayi lauded the exemplary innovative development initiatives being embarked upon by the body, noting that it was a force to reckon with among other associations across Remo and Ogun State in general.

The first-class monarch further commended the body for sponsoring the modernisation of the school gate which has further enhanced the entire aesthetic look of the school.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the President of the Remo Divisional High School Old Students Association, (RDHS-OSA), Mr Abiodun Adesanya briefed Oba Akarigbo on the lineup of activities for the commemoration of the school’s 60th Anniversary celebration, noting that the delegation decided to pay homage to the monarch.

Adesanya further informed the monarch that the association would be commissioning a number of projects to commemorate her 60th Founder’s Day Anniversary event.

Prominent members of the association on the delegation were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Ronke Soyombo, who also doubles as the Chairman, the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee, a BOT Member, Mofopefoluwa Joseph and many of the body’s past Presidents-General of the body.

Many prominent members of the Remo Divisional High School Old Students’ Association from the UK, USA and other foreign delegates were also among the delegates.

Share

Please follow and like us: