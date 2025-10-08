60m Nigerian Adults Lack Basic Literacy, Numeracy Skills –NMEC

The National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) Executive Secretary Musa Garba–Maitafsir has said over 60 million adults in Nigeria lack basic literacy and numeracy skills.

He said has also advocated for improved funding for adult education in Nigeria. Garba–Maitafsir spoke in Kano yesterday at the opening of the 2025 Nigeria National Council for Adult Education (NNCAE) Annual National Conference.

The historic national event, going on at the Convocation Arena, Bayero University, New Campus, Gwarzo Road, Kano, holds from October 6 to 10.

The secretary said: “This is not just a statistic, it’s a call to action. “Adult education is no longer an afterthought or a remedial option; it is a strategic lifeline that empowers individuals.”

Garba-Maitafsir stated that in all the 774 LGAs, whether rural communities, informal settlements, or underserved communities, including hard-to-reach locations, adult education offers a vital second chance. The NMEC chief added that education opens doors to dignity, economic inclusion, and lifelong learning.