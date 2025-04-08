$60bn Target: ‘More Reforms Required For NNPC Ltd To Succeed’

Share

The Programme Director, Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria Foundation, (CLEEN), Dr. Salaudeen Hashim, has said there is the need to reform the upstream as well as the down-Stream and midstream subsectors of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to actualise the target given to it by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with New Telegraph over the weekend, he added that there was also need to reduce oil theft while security agencies should improve on their statutory functions.

He further said there should be monitoring mechanism and designing of a Key Performance Indicator (KPI). Tinubu had while reconstituting board of NNPC Ltd asked the new board to attract investment of $30 billion by 2027 and $60 billion by 2030.

This was contained in a statement by Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga. He said: “President Tinubu, invoking the powers granted under Section 59, subsection 2 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, emphasised that the board’s restructuring is crucial for enhancing operational efficiency, restoring investor confidence, boosting local content, driving economic growth, and advancing gas commercialisation and diversification.

“President Tinubu also handed out an immediate action plan to the new board: to conduct a strategic portfolio review of NNPC-operated and Joint Venture Assets to ensure alignment with value maximis tion objectives.

“Since 2023, the Tinubu administration has implemented oil sector reforms to attract investment. Last year, NNPC reported $17 billion in new investments within the sector.

The administration now envisions increasing the investment to $30 billion by 2027 and $60 billion by 2030.” Hashim, who is also a socio-economic and political analyst, said the target set by Tinubu could be achieved if appropriate strategies were adopted.

He said: “It is possible to be actualised the task that Mr. President gave to the new board of NNPC Ltd to attract $30 billion investment by 2022 and $60 billion investment by 2030.

It is an agenda setting from the President to the new board of NNPC Ltd. You know to well that oil and gas is the bedrock for the national economy. The functionality of it depends on what information the President has to be able to make that request or to set that agenda.

“Assuming that some level of feasibility studies must have been done which has to deal with some of the issues around those amounts that have been stipulated.

It is expected that some feasibility must have gone into it. It is expected that some reports must have been available to the President for those agendas to be set to the NNPC Ltd.

“But you know too well that over the years, there has been some level of deficit in terms of what the NNPC Ltd has the potential to achieve. And that is because of the capturing of the NNPC by the elites.

But I think the President is setting a new template. And that template might be as a result of the available information through the system to be able to run all of these ideas.

So, we’ll wait to see. “But one of the things that I believe we should do is to set up a monitoring mechanism around this actualisation to see if it is potentially achievable.

And then of course, what is the timeframe within which this can happen? And then at what point can we therefore go back to the President and say this particular agenda you have set for NNPC Ltd has not actually been materialised?

“So, I think there should be a monitoring mechanism. They should design a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) around it. The KPI should tell us what success looks like at every point.

And of course, what are the milestones? “With all of these things, we can therefore begin to project and see clearly what the future holds in terms of how we want to actualize this entire value chain.

So, most importantly is that we must be able to look at the end from the beginning and walk backward and see if this new template would help us to achieve a better revenue mobilization for the country.“

He added: “I think basically the upstream and downstream sector must actually be reformed. What the President has put on the table cannot be done only by either the upstream or the downstream and the midstream as a matter of fact.

So, whether upstream or downstream, there must be an entire reform value chain across board that will help that particular agenda to be actualized.

“One is that even at the point of extraction, it is good for the President to be able to know that investment is required in terms of metering because currently up until now, we don’t have an adequate metering system that tells us the number of barrels that we generate per day.

“We must also reduce oil theft across every point where our pipelines are vulnerable and the national assets. We must also provide some level of cross-value stakeholders accountability for this purpose.

I think most importantly, security agencies involvement also needs to be interrogated. There’s a need for the top brass military and security chief to have a review of the alleged complicity of their men in those areas.

Those are the things that can actually do have investors. “And of course, if it were upstream, and then of course to see what are the infrastructure that are available, what are the existing conditions that is actually habitable for business investors?

What are the kind of infrastructures that are available? What are the funding plan? What is the value of our banking system to be able to also support investors?

And of course, the forecast, how does banks also provide some level of catalyst to economic development? “I think it is the entire value chain that we need to put a lot of effort and infrastructure to achieve, but the President must actually be very conscious of what success looks like.

And the KPI must be developed because there must be some level of intersectionality across all of this implementation.

