New Telegraph

March 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 21, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News

Kogi State Governor,  Ahmed Usman, yesterday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser  on Media, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo subsequently briefed President Tinubu on the security situation in Kogi State and efforts by his administration to consistently improve on the security architecture in the state to enhance performance in securing lives and propertyin all parts of the state.

The governor equally  commended President Tinubu on his efforts to ensure prompt intervention to address food security challenges in the country.

He however intimated the president with the positive  feedback from the people of Kogi State following the distribution of food palliatives  in the state last month. Governor Ododo assured  the president of his commitment to ensure food security  in the state with the clearing  of hectares of land and subsidies for farmers in the state  to boost food production, improve processing facilities  and access to the market.

Read Previous

Tinubu Writes Senate Over Improved Salaries For Judicial Officers
Read Next

Ondo Guber: Oke, Akingboye Assure Residents of Better Deal