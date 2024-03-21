Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman, yesterday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo subsequently briefed President Tinubu on the security situation in Kogi State and efforts by his administration to consistently improve on the security architecture in the state to enhance performance in securing lives and propertyin all parts of the state.

The governor equally commended President Tinubu on his efforts to ensure prompt intervention to address food security challenges in the country.

He however intimated the president with the positive feedback from the people of Kogi State following the distribution of food palliatives in the state last month. Governor Ododo assured the president of his commitment to ensure food security in the state with the clearing of hectares of land and subsidies for farmers in the state to boost food production, improve processing facilities and access to the market.