‘600m Africans Living Without Access To Electricity’

The Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), Omar Farouk, has revealed that more than 600 million africans live without access to electricity, while millions of others live without any access to modern energy.

He said this during the third edition of the African Local Content Roundtable which held in Abuja between October 25 and 26 2023 under the theme “Fostering Local Content In Africa for Africans,”. “We have sadly been conditioned to believe that such dependency is normal.

More alarming is the fact that the African continent has the highest proportion of its population living in energy poverty with over 600 million africans living without access to electricity and millions of others living without any access to modern energy.

70 percent of the oil we produce is exported. 70 percent of the gas is also exported. “Africa must be allowed to use its affordable and readily available source of energy mainly oil and gas. Today’s developed countries used it to get to where they are today, we must be allowed to also use it to lift the living conditions of our people and get them out of poverty”, Farouk added.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, who also addressed participants at the event, stressed the need for more investments in developing local content for the continent’s oil and gas sector.