60,000 Farmers Receive FG’s Subsidised Agricultural Inputs

The Federal Government has commenced the distribution of farming implements of fertilizer and seeds to 6000 wheat farmers in Kano.

Flagging off the programme at Alkamawa Village in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State yesterday, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, said it was part of the food security efforts of President Tinubu’s Administration.

The minister represented by the State Coordinator, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Isa Hotoro, said the inputs distribution which is under the Federal Government’s special program on wheat production, is expected to boost wheat production as the government gave the inputs at 75 percent subsidy.

“The Federal Government gave the inputs at 75 per cent subsidy, while the farmers will pay the balance of 25 per cent.

“Each farmer will collect three bags of fertilizer and one bag of 50kg wheat seeds at the cost of N111,000 which represents 25 per cent of the total package,” he said.

