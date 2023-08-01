60,000 Farmers From 15 States To Benefits From FG Agric Inputs, Perm-Sect

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Earnest Apolabi Umakhiha, has said that the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support programme is targeted to support 60,000 farmers in the five ATASP-15 States with highly subsidised inputs to help increase their production level and achieve economic well-being, while also contributing substantially to the national agricultural product output.

Accordingly, he added that the Federal Government is committed to paying 80% of the total cost of the input package, while each participating farmer is expected to pay the 20% balance for the redemption of his/her inputs at the Redemption Centre.

Speaking in Kano, during the distribution of Federal Farming implements, the Permanent Secretary, said the government is highly committed to increasing in Food Production of the country.

The State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf on his part, applauded the Federal Government for the initiatives, adding that they are creating avenues for farmers to access loans from reliable creditors.

Represented by his Deputy during the Program, Aminu Abdussalam, assured that Farmers from Kano benefitted heavily from the Federal Government ATASP Farming program.

Also, the Coordinator of the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase-1, Ibrahim Mohammed Arabi, has said that the Global challenges of Covid-19 and insecurity and the apparent food insecurity informed the Government to restructure ATASP-1 to provide initial funding for the implementation of NAGS-AP with the primary objective of improving production and productivity of staple food crops to mitigate the food insecurity situation of the Nation.

Speaking in Kano, Monday, during the Distribution of Farm Inputs via the National Agricultural Growth Scheme, at the Bunkure Local Government area of the State, Mr Arabi hints that the capacity to produce needs to increase across the value chain hence this Flag Off for input distribution to farmers with subsidized inputs and also with the institutional capacity for increased productivity.

He said NAGS-AP is being implemented through the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase One (ATASP-1) of the Federal Government of Nigeria funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Mr Arabi noted that the objective of NAGS-AP is synonymous with the objectives of ATASP-1 which are; to ensure the attainment of food and nutrition security, contribute to employment generation and wealth creation of the targeted beneficiaries along rice, sorghum and cassava value chains on a sustainable basis, attract private sector investments in agriculture, reduce post-harvest losses, add value to local agricultural produce, develop rural infrastructure and enhance access of farmers and other value chain actors to financial services and markets.

“The key outcomes ATASP-1 of the Program include; the creation of 120,000 jobs, a 25% increase in incomes of farmers and other rural entrepreneurs, training and empowerment of 40,000 youths and women on various agricultural enterprises, and production of 20,000 metric tons of major food crops per annum for a period of 5 years of Program implementation.”

“The Agricultural Transformation Support Program Phase One (ATASP-1) covers 33 LGAs in Seven States of Anambra, Enugu, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Niger and Sokoto covering 194,426 square kilometres of land and a population of 32, 12 1,944 people who are predominantly farmers. ATASP-1 Loan was signed on 22d May. 2014, declared effective on 20th February 2015 and launched on the 6th March 2015. The Productivity Enhancement Component of ATASP-1(Component 2) focused on the development of the Value Chain of the mandate crops which are Cassava, Rice and Sorghum Value Chain.”

Ibrahim Arabi explained that the program has been able to record tremendous progress in the past years of its operation.

Construction of social and economic infrastructure-primary schools, community health centres, boreholes and hand pumps, VIP latrines, community markets, technology demonstration centres, feeder roads and rehabilitation of irrigation facilities respectively.