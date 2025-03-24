6,000 Driving Licenses Unclaimed In Ondo, Says FRSC

Share

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 6,038 driver’s licences remain uncollected by applicants in Ondo State.

Sector Commander Samuel Ibitoye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that while 7,213 licences were carried over from 2024 to 2025, an additional 3,097 licences had been received from the production plant between January and now.

He said: “So far, we have received a total of 10,038 driver’s licences. However, only 4,272 have been collected.

“This means that 6,038 driver’s licences are still lying unclaimed at the Driver’s Licence Center under the Ondo State Board of Internal Revenue.”

The commander urged applicants who were yet to collect their licences to visit the revenue office to claim them.

“Many people go around complaining that their driver’s licences have not been produced by the FRSC, yet we have thousands of uncollected licences sitting idle at our centers,” he said.

According to him, a valid driver’s licence is the only legal document that permits individuals to drive on Nigerian roads.

