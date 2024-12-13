600 Passengers Stranded At Delta Train Station Over Driver’s Alleged Kidnap

Share

About 600 passengers, including children and the elderly, enroute Warri via the Nigerian Railway Corporation UjewvuItakpe train service, were left to their fate for hours over a purported kidnap of one of the train drivers.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm on Tuesday at the Agbor station in Delta State.

One of the victims of the incident, Akpoteghor Iseakpobeje, said on arrival at Agbor, the driver of the train said he could no longer proceed on the journey because his colleague who ought to take over duty was abducted the previous day.

Iseakpobeje lamented that while the management refused to speak on the matter, security operatives who were on-board the train also abandoned them, when the driver walked away.

He said the journey, which began at 3:30pm, ended by 11:30pm, over two hours later than the scheduled time. The curtains of the train were drawn, the doors left open to allow ventilation.

A few male passengers loitered in the dark, outside the train, while women managed their little ones inside.

Following the development, the Federal Government has been urged to “checkmate the negligence” of the management of the NRC ItakpeUjevwu route.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"