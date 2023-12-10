600 Lawyers From 19 Northern States To Sue FG Over Kaduna Bomb Attack

Lawyers from the 19 Northern States under the aegis of Concerned North- ern Lawyers Forum(CNLF) have threatened to take legal action against the Federal Government if it fails to provide what they called adequate compensation for the victims of Tudun Biri, military error bombing in Kaduna State. At least, 100 citizens were mistakenly killed by an Army drone during the celebration of Maulud last Sunday at Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Addressing Journalists in Kaduna yesterday on behalf of the lawyers’ forum, Nafi’u Abubakar, stated that the forum would make sure the families, who lost everything due to the un- fortunate event, received justice from the Federal Government. He said the Federal Government must act swiftly and decisively to guarantee a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the incident as that was the only way to show that they were serious about taking care of the victims.

Abubakar said: “It is imperative that those responsible are held accountable for their actions, and measures are put in place to prevent any recurrence of such incidents in the future. “We also urge the Nigerian Army to reevaluate its rules of engagement and training procedures to prevent the loss of innocent lives during military operations. It is vital that the Nigerian Army, as a defender of the nation, exercises utmost caution to avoid any further instances of collateral damage and civilian casualties.”

He said the over 600-member concerned forum sent its sincere sympathies to the families who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident. He also said the lawyers stand united with the people of Tudun Biri in their grief and pledge “our unwavering support in ensuring justice is served.” Abubakar promised that the Concerned Northern Lawyers Forum will work tirelessly to pursue legal means to claim the compensation that is owed to the victims.