600 Delegates Storm Abuja For 32nd Afreximbank AGM

No fewer than 600 delegates from across Africa have converged on Abuja for the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), which kicks off on Wednesday in Nigeria’s capital.

The four-day stakeholders’ meeting will also feature the election of a new board chairman to replace Prof. Benedict Oramah, who is set to conclude his second tenure this Saturday.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director of Communications and Events at Afreximbank, Mrs. Ann Eze, described Prof. Oramah as a visionary and transformative leader. She noted that under his stewardship, the bank’s assets grew from $4 billion to $40 billion in the last 10 years.

“The 32nd AGM marks the end of a decade of visionary leadership. For many of us, this is a very emotional moment. Earlier this month, we opened the African Medical Centre of Excellence—one of the landmark initiatives of Prof. Oramah’s leadership,” she said.

“You see a leader who doesn’t just dream but executes. You see an institution committed to building prosperity in Africa—and delivering on that mandate. Whether it was during the COVID-19 pandemic or the financial crises faced by many member countries, the bank provided vital support.”

Eze further highlighted Afreximbank’s contributions to sub-Saharan Africa, including fostering industrialization, driving export development, and creating a “new middle passage” to connect Africa with its Caribbean counterparts.

“The bank is actively growing partnerships with sister institutions and supporting industrial growth across the continent,” she added.

Themed “Building the Future on Decades of Resilience,” the 32nd AGM of Afreximbank is expected to set the tone for the bank’s next phase of development and engagement across Africa and the diaspora.

