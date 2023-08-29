60 Years Midwestern Referendum: Obaseki Eulogies 1963 Heroes

…Says sixty years after the referendum, we are still bedevilled with numerous socio-economic challenges

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on Monday eulogies Oba Eweka II, Oba Akenzua II, Chief Dennis Osadebey, and Chief Anthony Enahoro, among others who secured the creation of the then Midwestern Region.

The Edo Governor who stated this in a welcome address on the occasion of the 60th year anniversary of the Midwest Referendum at the Sir. Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, Benin City, also declared that the Midwest Region created in 1963, was a product of the bold character and love for freedom of our forebears.

Obaseki said the heroes had braved the odds and battled to create a distinctive political identity for a people who have always loved and cherished their freedom, culture and creative energies.

According to him, the region, which later came to be known as Bendel State in 1976, was the first State in Nigeria to be created by a referendum, signalling our staunch belief in democratic ideals, noting that it was the foresight, sacrifice, and struggle of courageous and notable leaders such as Oba Eweka II, Oba Akenzua, Chief Dennis Osadebe and Chief Athony Enahoro, among others that secured the creation of the then Midwestern Region because they had braved the odds and battled to create a distinctive political identity for a people who have always loved and cherished their freedom, culture and creative energies.

Obaseki however, said 60 years after the referendum, the people are still bedevilled with numerous socio-economic challenges, which require a reset of the institutions and structures that propped the region up in the past.

He therefore advocated the need for the leaders continue to work together to build a state that stands as a beacon of progress, a model of good governance, which had been a testament to the indomitable spirit of the people.

According to him: “It is with great delight that I welcome distinguished guests and dignitaries to this auspicious occasion as we celebrate 60 years of the Midwest Referendum and the 32nd anniversary of the creation of Edo State.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our history as we reflect on our journey as a people, celebrating our achievements, acknowledging our challenges, and renewing our commitment to the ideals that shape our present and future.

“Six decades ago, the people of Edo and Delta States united in agreement for their self-determination, to chart their own course to political and economic freedom and break free from the chains of regional dominance.

“The Midwest Region in 1963, which was carved out of the then Western Region, three years after Independence and colonial rule, was a product of the bold character and love for freedom of our forebears.

“The region, later came to be known as Bendel State in 1976, was the first State in Nigeria to be created by a referendum, signalling our staunch belief in democratic ideals.”

He also noted, “It was the foresight, sacrifice, and struggle of courageous and notable leaders such as Oba Eweka II, Oba Akenzua, Chief Dennis Osadebe and Chief Athony Enahoro, among others that secured the creation of the then Midwestern Region. They had braved the odds and battled to create a distinctive political identity for a people who have always loved and cherished their freedom, culture and creative energies.

“In 1991, Bendel State was divided into Edo and Delta States and we are today carrying on with the vision of those who went before us. They set the course for our developmental trajectory and illuminated the pathway for our shared prosperity.

“The story of the Midwest Referendum is one of unity, resilience, and the power of collective action. It is a story that continues to inspire us to this day, reminding us of our capacity to overcome challenges, transform adversity into opportunities, and forge a better path for ourselves.