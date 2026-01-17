60 Years After First Coup: “Nigeria Lacks Democracy, Hasn’t Learnt Lessons, Beset By Bad Leadership”

As prominent Nigerians review the Military governance in Nigeria, which significantly shaped the nation’s politics, many of them are disappointed that today’s civil rule is yet to deliver the promises expected. Expressing his disappointment, a Professor of Political Economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, says that Nigeria is yet to attain true democracy, describing the country’s current system as civilian rule rather than democratic governance.

Also, Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba Social-Political group, has asked the Federal Government to prevent the issues that led to the Civil War, which occurred between 1967 and 1970. While the National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu, believes that 60 years after Nigeria's first military coup, the country has made measurable progress but remains far behind its potential due to poor leadership, deepening religious divisions and structural flaws in governance.

Prominent lawyer and Igbo leader, Professor Francis Dike (SAN), has delivered a searing assessment of Nigeria’s national trajectory, declaring that the country has regressed into a state of destructive confusion and collective helplessness since the military coups of 1966.

Marking 60 years after the first coup, Prof. Dike, in an exclusive chat argued that the event and the subsequent counter-coup set in motion a cycle of falsehood, genocide, and political malaise from which the nation has never recovered. He stated that the foundational myth used to justify the violence then the tagging of the January 1966 coup as an “Igbo coup”was a deliberate and catastrophic falsehood manufactured by the Caliphate.

“The first coup of 1966 was done by a group of patriotic military officers to arrest the descent of Nigeria into anarchy. “It was deliberately tagged an Igbo coup to hang the Igbos, in spite of facts pointing to the contrary,” Dike asserted.

He presented historical and verifiable posers, noting that the plotters sought to free the jailed Yoruba leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and that after the July counter-coup, the Eastern Region’s military governor, Colonel Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, insisted the most senior officer, the Yoruba Brigadier Ogundipe, should lead the nation.

“Any reasonable mind must know that the Igbos had no reason for the coup as they were pillars in all sectors of the Nigerian society. “Eastern Region was the fastest growing economy in the world, so where is the reason for them to organise a coup against themselves?” he queried.

According to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, this “misplaced” falsehood “boomeranged on the Nigerian society that up to date Nigerians cannot discern whether we are coming or going.” He linked the nation’s current multifaceted crises directly to the fallout of those events.

“The 1966 coup created Biafra which cannot be wished away today. It also created a ‘born-to-rule’ mindset and surrogate hangers that have deepened the helplessness of Nigerians.”

Prof. Dike painted a grim picture of a nation where the “centre cannot hold,” characterised by “looting of the Commonwealth, deteriorating educational standards, entrenching mediocrity, election fraud, insecurity and invasion of community land,” which he described as “hallmarks of a failing or failed society.”

Dike also recalled a conversation from his Law School days in 1974, telling a colleague from the Rivers area: “I hoped they’ll have the courage to tell their children that when their land was plundered they did nothing because they were busy hating the Igbos.”

“This is not progress but the retrogression of sinking into destruction,” he declared. Dike however suggested that the Igbo, who were “ostracised and called a dot,” are now ironically spared from full complicity in the national downfall. “I am happy that the Igbos are not partakers in this disaster, as nobody can blame the Igbo for leading Nigeria into depression and distress.” Looking forward, the eminent professor endorsed a radical constitutional solution.

“I wholeheartedly sup- port a referendum. It’s time to seek a newer world.” “To think of it, 60 years ago Nigeria was at par with many countries but today we have no roads, railroads, food or houses for the citizens while the public officers have Rolls Royce Phantoms and private jets, and are surrounded by thugs who claim to be stalwarts.”

Nigeria still lacks democracy —Utomi

A Professor of Political Economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, has said that Nigeria is yet to attain true democracy, describing the country’s current system as civilian rule rather than democratic governance. Utomi made this assertion in an interview with Saturday Telegraph on Friday, against the backdrop of the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s first military coup.

According to him, despite decades of political experimentation, Nigeria has not achieved genuine democracy. He noted that nation-building naturally involves challenges and setbacks, adding that some of Nigeria’s experiences could be excused as part of the normal ups and downs of state formation.

However, he stressed that key aspects of Nigeria’s political journey have been wrongly framed and require proper perspective. “The media has a responsibility in its agenda-setting role for the nation. We have gone through a lot of make-believe that Nigeria is a democracy.

“There has been no single election in Nigeria since 1999 that can be described as free and fair. “Nigerians desperately want democracy, but they do not have it yet. The political class does not care, as long as they can undermine the people and seize power,” he said.

He further alleged that some officials of the nation’s electoral commission demand money to conduct elections, adding that accountability would eventually catch up with those involved in electoral malpractices. “One day, some of them will be put on trial; whether in Miami or New York, for their actions,” he said.

Utomi recalled that he had written extensively about Nigeria’s political challenges since the early 1990s, particularly during the regime of the late General Sani Abacha. “Go and read what I wrote in my books in the 1990s. When people are too weak to enforce their dignity, supranational institutions are compelled to step in,” he said.

He accused Nigeria’s elite of dishonesty, especially in their handling of the country’s federal structure and the process of governance. “The Nigerian elite have been dishonest with the people about the nature of the Nigerian federation and how the government is organised. Because of this dishonesty, consequences will follow.

“Missiles will fall in their backyards, and some of them will face trials in different parts of the world. I started this campaign in the 1990s,” Utomi stated.

In a controversial remark, Utomi said that military rule offered more security than the current civilian administration, despite his long-standing opposition to military regimes. “I was one of those who fought the military, yet I felt safer under the late General Sani Abacha than I feel under the current government,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria’s civilian governments have performed worse than any military regime he has experienced. “The civilian government in Nigeria is worse than any military rule I have experienced in my lifetime, in all respects,” he said.

Utomi lamented that efforts to allow Nigerians to collectively decide the type of government they want were thwarted. “We said Nigerians should sit together and decide the kind of government they want, but that idea was shut down through the judiciary,” he said.

Describing the current system as leaning toward authoritarianism, Utomi added: “Everything now reflects fascism. “I wrote a book in the 1980s warning that this was coming, and now it has arrived. The people must rise and fight for their rights.”

Nigeria should prevent repeat of the 1967 Civil War -Ajayi

Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba Social-Political group, has asked the Federal Government to prevent the issues that led to the Civil War, which occurred between 1967 and 1970.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation, through its spokesman, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said the nation has not recovered or learnt any lesson from the civil war that led to the loss of millions of lives and properties. Speaking in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, Ajayi said that 60 years after the civil war, Nigeria has not learned anything, considering the situation in the country during the military era and the last ten years.

He said: “It is about 60 years down the line now, almost, that happened. We remember the fallen heroes on January 15. “The question that can be raised is, what lessons have we learned from that unfortunate incident? “How many of them have we put into practice in a manner that such a thing would not repeat itself in Nigeria?

“We appear to have learnt some lessons initially, which was why our head of state at that time, General Yakubu Gowon, came up with the slogan of no victor, no vanquished, and then the ritual of reconstruction, rehabilitation, and all that.

“The triple Rs, meant to heal the wounds, repair the damage, and ensure that Nigeria is set on the development path. “We recall then that our lead sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, was the second in command at that time. Of course, he was also a Minister of Finance.

“So a lot of programmes, a lot of policies were put in place to ensure rapid healing of the wounds, as well as reconstruction of things that were damaged. “But years down the line, things began to take the other way because of the prolonged stay of the military in the affairs of Nigeria.

“There was a kind of determination that our leaders then had to heal the wounds inflicted by the civil war, as well as implement the reparations. “So the noble plan that our leaders then had was affected by the prolonged period that the military spent.” Ajayi said there had been a lot of mistrust among the ethnic groups in Nigeria in the last 15 years, which could lead to another round of civil war.

However, he said these mistrusts could be handled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He said: “Our hope is that the mistrust will now be handled in a manner that will not snowball into deeper crises for us as a heterogeneous society.

“We have the implicit confidence and hope that the present regime, under President Bola Tinubu, will, under its renewed hope agenda, can fast-track the healing process further and ensure that every part of Nigeria has a sense of belonging and develops at an accelerated pace.

“I think this is the opportunity to commiserate with the families of the fallen he- roes and pray that the civil war will never happen again in Nigeria, and all the challenges, especially security challenges that we are facing presently, will be a thing of the past as soon as possible.”

Afenifere asked the Federal Government to put machinery in motion that would heal the wounds of 1967 and 1970. He added that the incidents that led to the Civil War would not happen again in the country.

Nigeria has progressed, but bad leadership, religious divisions stall growth –Pogu

The National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu, has said 60 years after Nigeria’s first military coup, the country has made measurable progress but remains far behind its potential due to poor leadership, deepening religious divisions and structural flaws in governance, Reflecting on Nigeria’s post-Independence journey, Dr Pogu noted that while the nation has recorded gains in infrastructure, politics and general development, the pace has been slow and, in some instances, reversed.