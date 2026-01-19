60 Years After Ademulegun

Kachia Road changed the narrative of the January 15, 1966 military coup which claimed the lives of Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, two Premiers and very senior military officials whose crimes remain difficult to comprehend.

Brigadier Samuel Adesujo Ademulegun was Commander, 1 Brigade Kaduna and his residence told the gory story of events. The wife, Latifat, eight months pregnant at the time, was shot by someone who not only worked under the officer but was very close to the family.

When the dust settled, what was initially hailed as an end to a democracy of corruption turned out to be a murderous adventure that destroyed not just individual families.

It turned the nation upside down, ushering years of bloodletting that has continued to haunt the polity The Nigeria Army lost Ademulegun, Brig. Zakari Maimalari, Cols Kuru Mohammed, Raphael Shodeinde, Lt. Cols Abogo Largema, Yakubu Pam and Arthur Unegbe.

While Mrs Ademulegun was killed, Mrs Shodeinde was lucky to survive. Both Mrs Unegbe and Pam lived with the trauma of watching the last and near last moments of their husbands. The coup plotters, most of them young majors, acted on their own.

Although they claimed that their mission was to free detained opposition leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, from Calabar prison, the narrative changed to an Igbo agenda to dominate the nation.

Till date, the Igbo have continued to suffer for the sins committed by junior officers that were very far from the aspirations of the Igbo. There have been so many military strikes after January 1966. None was dubbed Hausa, Yoruba, Fulani, Middle Belt or SouthSouth coup.

Some of the plotters did not understand the dynamics of Nigerian politics. Wale Ademoyega, like Awolowo, hailed from today’s Ogun State. Emmanuel Ifeajuna joined the Army from Fiditi Grammar School in the Western Region where he was teaching with his friend, Chris Okigbo, the poet.

Celebrating Armed Forces Remembrance Day without a closure to the burial spot of the Ademuleguns and other heroes does not help matters

Both were graduates of the University of Ibadan and close to Wole Soyinka. By eliminating the Premier of the Western Region, Chief Ladoke Akintola, they probably thought the Yoruba who preferred Awo, would be happy.

Ademulegun, as Commander of 1 Brigade, Kaduna, could not have distanced himself from the Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello. Ademulegun, a thorough professional, became a target because of his position. And since the Sardauna and Akintola were in a political alliance that did not protect Awolowo’s interest, anyone seen around them even if duty demanded, became an enemy.

Chukwuma Nzeogwu, the man who led Northern Operations was only Igbo in name. Born and bred in Kaduna, his co-conspirators like Chris Anuforo and Don Okafor were more attached to the North. Some sources said Okafor’s mother was from the Middle Belt. Anuforo and Nzeogwu attended St. John’s College, Kaduna. Senior Igbo officers were not happy with the assassination of Ademulegun and other colleagues.

And they worked fast to stem the coup. In Kano, Lt. Col Emeka Ojukwu stood firm with his 5 Battalion and even detained an officer sent by Nzeogwu. Army Chief, Gen. Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, who was commissioned the same day, June 12, 1949, as Ademulegun, rallied troops against Ifeajuna, Anuforo, Okafor and Ademoyega. Part of the failure of the coup stemmed from Maj. John Obienu’s withdrawal from the plot.

The man, who applied psychology to tame Nzeogwu, was Lt. Col Alexander Madiebo. As a superior officer, he risked his life to visit Nzeogwu who had brazenly taken over Ademulegun’s office at I Brigade headquarters and was giving orders to his seniors including Major Hassan Katsina. It was right inside Ademulegun’s office that the coup was foiled. From Kaduna, Madiebo was in touch with Ironsi in Lagos who maintained strategic communication with Kano based Ojukwu. A plot was hatched to fly in Lt. Col Conrad Nwawo, from St. James Court, London.

That was how Nzeogwu was neutralised. Nigeria may yet recover from that coup. There was a counter coup on July 29, 1966. The brains behind the January plot could not be found as they were holed in Eastern Region detention facilities. Anuforo and Okafor paid the supreme price. Thousands of innocent Igbo civilians and officers were massacred in a pogrom.

Today, three of the Ademulegun Orphans are alive. The same Nigeria that fought a war as a result of the January 1966 coup cannot show them the spot where their parents and unborn siblings were buried.

Questions remain unanswered. Celebrating Armed Forces Remembrance Day without a closure to the burial spot of the Ademuleguns and other heroes, does not help matters. It is not too difficult for the same military and government that buried Nzeogwu in Kaduna to lay the bones of Samuel, Latifat and the unborn Ademulegun to eternal rest.