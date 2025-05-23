60-Year-Old Motorcyclist Swept Away By Flood In Lagos, Found Dead In Ogun River

Share

The body of a 60-year-old motorcycle operator, Wa siu Babatunde Adeniran, who was swept away by floodwaters during a heavy downpour in Lagos earlier this week, has been found in neighbouring Ogun State.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the recovery of Adeniran’s body yesterday. According to the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the incident occurred along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Alakuko during Tuesday’s intense rainfall.

“The victim fell off his motorcycle, which was also swept away by the flood,” Hundeyin said in a statement. “Efforts to locate him began immediately.

His motorcycle was found around 6pm the same day, but the victim remained missing overnight.”

It wasn’t until 9am the following day, May 21, that Adeniran’s body was discovered at the Obasanjo River in Ota, Ogun State, several kilometres away from where he disappeared.

Police officers visited the scenes, documented the recovery, and deposited the body at a public morgue where an autopsy is expected to be conducted. Investigations are ongoing.

The tragic incident has reignited concerns about the city’s poor drainage infrastructure and the recurring dangers residents face during the rainy season.

Residents of Alakuko and other flood-prone areas are urging authorities to take more decisive action to improve flood management and emergency response.

