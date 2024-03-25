60-Year-Old Man Docked For Stealing Three Cars In Lagos

A Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos State, has arraigned one John Ukoh, a 60-year-old man for the alleged stealing of three cars.

New Telegraph reports that the defendant is facing a one-count charge of stealing three cars with a total value of N9.8m.

Delivering the judgment, Magistrate O.Y. Adefope who presided over the case said the man should be remanded in the prison.

Prosecutor Haruna Magaji revealed to the court that the reported offences occurred in November 2022.

In November 2022, on Stella Sholanke Street, Ajao Estate, Lagos, the defendant is alleged to have fraudulently converted a 2006 Toyota Sienna car, a 2007 Toyota Corolla car, and a 2006 Toyota Camry car, all valued at N9.8m, belonging to one Mrs Folake Brown, without her consent.

He further stated that the alleged offences contravene Sections 280(1)(a) and 314(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the two charges against him.

Magistrate Adefope granted him bail of N1m with two sureties. The case was adjourned to April 19, 2024.