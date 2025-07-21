60-Year-Old Drug Kingpin Arrested After 7 Years

Operatives of a special operations unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a wanted 60-year-old suspected drug kingpin, Okpara Paul Chigozie, ending seven years of evading the long arm of the law, even as he was caught attempting to ship large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to the South East and other parts of the country.

The Agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday said Okpara who has been on the wanted list of the agency since 2019 was eventually nabbed at his hideout at 72 Micheal Ojo Street, Isheri in Ojo area of Lagos State on Sunday July 13, following the interception of some of his consignments at 5:45am, same day at Ilasamaja along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Babafemi said in the early morning operation, a team of NDLEA officers acting on credible intelligence arrested one of Okpara’s couriers, 51-year-old Achebe Kenneth Nnamdi while heading to Onitsha, Anambra State in a white Toyota Sienna vehicle.

The agency’s sniffer dogs were subsequently brought in to search the vehicle after which 7.6 kilograms of cocaine and 900 grams of methamphetamine were found hidden in body compartments of the space bus.

A follow up operation was promptly carried out at Okpara’s hideout in Isheri where additional 1.8kg cocaine and 1.3kg methamphetamine were recovered from his residence.

While at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos, NDLEA operatives in a joint operation with Aviation Security personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday July 16, recovered 7,790 pills of tramadol and rohypnol from the luggage of an Italy-bound passenger, Omoregie Nice Uyiosa.

The suspect who was going to Italy via Istanbul on Turkish Airlines flight claimed he purchased the drugs himself, hoping to sell them in Italy at higher prices.

In another arrest at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives at the export shed on Thursday July 17, intercepted 17 parcels of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 1.70kg concealed in packs of popular cereal, Golden Morn, going to Pakistan as part of a consolidated cargo.

A suspect, Chioba Robert Uchenna who presented the consignment for shipment was arrested. In Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Saturday, July 19, raided Sarah Sam Hotels, located at 115 Ogudu road in Kosofe where different party drugs are being distributed and sold.