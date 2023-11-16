60-Year-Old Bags First Class In Sociology From UI

…Wins eight awards as best graduating student

A 60-year-old student of the Department of Sociology, University of Ibadan, Farouk Sanni, has emerged as the best-graduating student in the department as the University celebrates its 75th Convocation.

Farouk Sanni, a retired staff of UBA who said he felt accomplished with studying Sociology in his quest to understand why people behave the way they behave, said he had read Accounting at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as an imposed course by an Uncle.

Alhaji, as he is fondly called, narrated his experience during the convocation ceremony at the University of Ibadan ground, saying that he took up the challenge to stay healthy and pursue his quest to understand human behaviour after retiring from the banking sector.

Sanni, who bagged eight awards as a result of the feat, said he had to write JAMB the same year with his child, who is now studying Law at the same University of Ibadan.

He said, “Studying in a class where you have those who are of the same age as your children can be very challenging, but I was magnanimous to accommodate what happened. Some called me Daddy; some called me Mr Sanni, while some would even say “he may be a daddy but he is not my father”. I experienced a lot of things, but as an old person, I was able to remain focussed”.

Speaking on the feat of Mr Sanni, Dr Oludayo Tade, a lecturer in the department said the best graduating student had a chair which he tied to a tree where he read under a tree in the faculty of the Social Sciences.

“This 60-year-old man, Mallam F. K. Sanni graduated with FIRST CLASS in Sociology, University of Ibadan as the best student in his set, and with that won 8 awards. He has two undergraduate children in UI at the moment.

“Until he graduated, he picked and dropped his two children at lecture halls, and most of the time, I met him reading under the tree on Saturday and Sunday.

“On Ileya day, I saw him at the usual reading space under a faculty tree, where he had brought a chair tied to the tree to use whenever he came around to read. I asked him jokingly: “Alhaji ni Ojo Ileya”, and he said “Oga, I have bought everything they needed for them oooo. Staying with them will distract me, Sir”.