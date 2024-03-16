60 Participants Pitch for Grants at The British Council Film Lab Africa Programme

The Film Lab Africa initiative of the British Council kicked off its mid-season activities with a pitch session organised by the delivery partners; AfroWren Productions Nigeria and Darimedia Distribution UK. After a successful five-week training, the Film Lab Africa project opened up an opportunity for the filmmakers to get funding for their various projects funded by the British Council. Not less than 60 participants will pitch for the chance to win a slot in the short film category and the microfilm category, while 10 filmmakers will get a grant of £5000 each and slots of £500 each for an additional 10 micro filmmakers/Mobile phone cinematographers.

British Council’s Creative Economy Lead, Sub Saharan Africa and Head of Arts Nigeria, Brenda Fashugba, said the Film Lab Africa programme is “meticulously designed to offer comprehensive support, empowering young, dynamic Film/TV producers in the country with the necessary skill set and knowledge to navigate the intricate landscape of the Film and TV industry as successful creative entrepreneurs. We are working tirelessly with our partners to ensure that we deliver on this initiative” The Nigerian Principal Partner, Afro Wren Productions Limited led by Olasunkanmi Adebayo, in his remarks, stressed the need for more opportunities for emerging filmmakers in the Nigerian Film industry to allow them to compete fairly on the international stage.

“After this pitch by the 60 participants, we will follow up with some story mentorship by seasoned storytellers for the shortlisted participants. The story mentors include Prof. Ahmed Yerima, Kenneth Uphopho, Kehinde Joseph, Yinka Ogun, WaltBanger Taylaur, Bunmi Ajakaiye, Emil Garuba, Tari Taylaur, Abbesi Akhamie, and Tunde Babalola. So by the time the grants are fulfilled, the selected winners will be ready and have an opportunity to make their short films and microfilms with the support of the British Council.”

Don Omope, of Pictograph, Technical Partner to the Film Lab Africa, initiative added that the production season of this programme, will feature various events including a Creative Hustle Event, Film Club Event, and Film Lab Podcast Events. These events, Omope said, “are pivotal components of the Film Lab Africa Programme designed to serve as a hub of showcasing, creativity, and learning. This dedicated film club will offer a space for Filmmakers and TV producers to immerse themselves in Film & TV, fostering an environment that will nurture their skills and artistic sensibilities for a more supportive and dynamic community of storytellers who are passionate about filmmaking and TV productions.”

Managing Director at Darimedia Distribution UK, Yemi Daramola, said, “Within this setting, 60 participants will continue to engage in a range of activities, discussions, and experiences that will contribute to their growth in the Film & TV sector. The goal is to ensure that they are equipped with the opportunity to interact with industry executives and peers internationally by showcasing the final short films at premier film festivals across the globe to achieve optimal outcomes.” Afro Wren Productions Nigeria and DariMedia Distribution UK, are co-delivery partners for the British Council Film Lab Africa Programme. This project is funded by the British Council. The Film Lab Africa trainings, according to the organisers, will continue until May 2024 when the production season kicks off.