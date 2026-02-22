60% Of CRFFN Annual Overhead Goes To Governing Board – Registrar

Registrar/CEO of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Mr. Kingsley Igwe, in this interview with newsmen, speaks on key issues affecting the Council and the freight forwarding sector at large. PAUL OGBUOKIRI was there.

Let’s begin with an update on the Practitioners’ Operating Fee (POF) issue. Is there any update on the legal and court issues surrounding its collection?

There is not much update on that. The court judgment has been appealed. It is only when the court calls us for a sitting. Right now, it is still at that level of the appeal. So, there might not be anything much for now. The only update is that the court has not fixed a date for the hearing.

There have been concerns about the reconstitution of the CRFFN Governing Council. What really is happening?

According to the Nigerian Constitution, the board should be constituted by people knowledgeable about that profession or the sector. They can be from public or private service. CRFFN is the only agency in Nigeria that has a 32-member board. Tell me any other agency that has a similar board. None.

The highest I know is about 12, maybe NPA. As big as these agencies are, their boards are as small as 12 members. They were duly selected from among industry players. Only then are there eight. The political representatives are just about four or six, and the other ones are purely on professional qualifications.

That is how it should be. CRFFN’s board aggregates people from geopolitical zones, political appointees, individuals of interest, and elected industry members. That is why we have 32. Look at the implication in terms of cost. CRFFN is the least funded agency, yet we have the most representation from the government compared to our sister agencies.

Not less than 60 per cent of our annual overhead goes to the operation of the board. If our annual overhead is N300 million, 60 per cent of that is used to ensure the board operates. Is that economically effective? No. It means that the overhead of the agency is threatened because you have to conduct training from overhead; you have to ensure that you engage in travels for important participation in important events, both overseas and local.

It is from the overhead. You also have to ensure staff welfare and sometimes incentives to boost staff morale are from overhead. We rarely have that. So, these are some of the challenges. It is not because I am saying it. This is also the challenge that even the government wants to solve.

The Presidency knows about this. The Ministry knows about this. They want to solve it. They have seen it is practically wrong for CRFFN to have that number of governing councils. I am not the one saying don’t constitute the board.

I want to be very clear on this. I am not the one saying it. It is what is practical. If that board had been within practical range, let’s say 10, 11, or 12, that board would have been constituted a long time ago. This is because it is a tool for all the manipulations.

I don’t know when the decision will be made. That is why I think they are still permuting. I don’t know anything about it. I am not involved. I don’t know what discussion is being had. Tomorrow they can come up and call me and say this is what they have done. I will not say no.

Whatever comes from the higher authority, either from the Ministry, National Assembly, or from the Presidency, I am ready to comply. I single-handedly cannot stop the board. Whoever said that does not know how the government operates.

He is only talking from a sentimental view based on events that have happened in CRFFN. No Registrar will say the board should not be constituted. Who does that? Nobody does that. The MD of NPA cannot say his board should not be constituted.

No, he is not the decision maker. Until the President, the FEC, or the National Assembly decide, that is only when we can. So, anyone saying he is the Registrar is only being ignorant of hierarchy. It is not me. So that is that about the board.

Why have you not extended your operation to the aviation sector, with regards to POF collection?

We already have a working understanding with FAAN. That was what gave us the advantage to conduct our training there the last time, which we are repeating in Abuja and other parts. The only reason we haven’t done much of that training is because of funds.

Secondly, many new initiatives are coming up such as the National Single Window and digitisation. I need to give them physical attention to avoid gaps. I really want to be there physically and ensure the right process, the right things are penned down, and the right structure is set. If I am not there, a lot of gaps will be created. Like we have an MoU with CBi-MACN.

At least from there you can see a bit of what I am talking about. These things did not start today. It started early this year and I have been following through every bit of the process to ensure that we are able to think far and wide on how this can benefit the industry.

I have seen the benefit of this in the freight forwarding industry. That is why I encourage it. Very soon, we are going to start training on the National Single Window.

I am an active member of the National Single Window structuring process. Most of the errors, I have to correct and they solidify. These are practical corrections. There are things that are very simple, and I have to follow them.

You had talked about training and digitalisation, what is the situation report now?

One of the things I told you was my interest in massive training, introducing standards, and digitising processes. We have achieved this to an extent. The design stage is almost completed. The next phase is to launch some of these platforms.

That will standardise the process. That is a whole package including what we’ve done today. It is an integral part of that, integrated. This will bring some level of SOP. It is not something you need to circumvent. I don’t need to downplay any enforcements to see whether you follow the process.

It is you and the system. If you try to use the system and the system disallows you from manipulating it, you deal with it. So, we are bringing standards. The freight forwarding sector is like an informal sector with many informal practices everywhere.

This is one of the tools we are using to formalise the system, including the National Single Window. How much you are charging for whatever you are charging will be standardised. It is not just anybody waking up and choosing what to charge.

Everybody will have to know this. Everybody will have to know the procedures. Like everybody knows what pure water is, it is going to be successful, but it will take time. Standardisation and digitisation are 60 per cent achieved. We have not been able to conduct as much training as we wanted.

Why? It is because some of the instruments that will help us to conduct the training are also being developed. So we are coming from a region where there is nothing and we are creating something. This is not to talk down on what the previous administrations have done.

Let me put it this way: we are going from manual to digital. Manual has really not helped. Even the manual, you cannot make reference to any record. So, these were the challenges. But we have been able to aggregate information and develop processes and systems that can help us to now chart the way forward. We have achieved that.

What would you consider the biggest challenge since you assumed office?

First, the crisis in CRFFN was one challenge that we needed to mitigate, and then I had to start by engagement and consultation. Warring parties have to be brought together on the same table to talk about the issues. We have done that largely enough and it has helped us to calm nerves down.

Another one is the issue of funding. The funding that was not there, the Internally Generated Revenue was not robust enough in terms of inflow received, and also the challenge of high expenditure, cost of running the council. These were challenges.

What we did was to speak to the Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy under the leadership of His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola who came immediately to our rescue and helped us to get back into budget so that we can be able to access federal government funding to carry out some of the functions that we need to carry out.

Apart from these, we have largely enough infrastructural decay, which we are still battling with today. That is why I mentioned earlier that we are squatting here. If we had headquarters of our own, I don’t think we would be squatting here.

The same thing happens in other zones where we have facilities. Another one is the issue of manpower within the council. There is a difference between workforce and manpower. I think what we have here at the moment is workforce, we don’t have manpower.

What I mean by that is, we need to do massive skill development of the employees, and I have been talking to the relevant departments. As a matter of fact, the Head of Civil Service and also the Ministry are very interested to help us give the requisite training, especially when it comes to the obligation of government procedures and the rest of them.

I’m also talking to some logistic companies, to have my staff posted to their companies, just to have hands-on training, practical, so that they can have a feel of what logistic service is all about. Not that we are regulating and they themselves cannot even speak about it.

So, we are doing that in Abuja and Lagos. This is part of the collaboration that we have used to mitigate the issue of deficiency in workforce development. These are a few of the challenges. There are quite a number of them, but I think we are surmounting them already.