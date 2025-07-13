60 Nigerians Graduate From 2025 K-Pop Dance, Vocals Academy

No fewer than 60 young Nigerians have graduated from the 2025 K-Pop Academy, following intensive training in Korean pop (K-Pop) vocal and dance performance.

The graduating class comprised 37 dance students and 23 vocal students, who dazzled friends, families, and guests with captivating performances at the graduation ceremony held over the weekend at the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Director of KCCN, Mr. Jeon Ju Ho, commended the passion, discipline, and resilience displayed by the students during the three-week training programme.

Ju Ho noted that the classes were led by professional tutors from Korea and described the graduates as “Korean Culture Ambassadors” for their role in promoting K-Pop culture in Nigeria.

“The academy is designed to help promote Korean pop culture in Nigeria while equipping Nigerian youth with valuable musical and dance skills,” he said. “This year, our talented Korean choreographer, Ms. Lee Hwa-won, and vocal coach, Mr. Kim Jun-gyeom, did a wonderful job mentoring the students.”

He expressed hope that the programme would continue to foster cultural exchange between Nigeria and Korea, while also inspiring the youth to pursue creative careers.

Mr. Kim Jun-gyeom, a trainer from the World K-Pop Center and a student of Berklee College of Music, was visiting Nigeria and teaching non-Koreans for the first time. He expressed admiration for the students’ dedication, despite the challenge of mastering high-pitched vocals.

“My students were passionate and eager to learn. It was tough for them to sustain high notes, so we practiced daily to build vocal strength using the piano,” he said.

Jun-gyeom, who also taught jazz and R&B during the programme, said Nigerian students showed a natural flair for R&B. “They were already quite good at R&B, and when we rehearsed Seasons of Love for our final performance, I was so happy—they followed me perfectly.”

On her part, professional Korean choreographer Ms. Lee Hwa-won, popularly known as Mula, shared her excitement about working with Nigerian students. Despite the students lacking basic dance routines like bounce, wave, and isolation, she praised their determination and improvement.

“Repetition was the key—I just kept encouraging them to stay strong and keep trying. I’m so appreciative of their energy and passion,” she said.

Specializing in urban dance, Mula also got a taste of Nigerian culture as some of her students taught her Afro dance steps. “It was hard, but I had so much fun dancing and connecting through music. I’m going to miss them a lot,” she added.

For some of the graduates, the programme was life-changing.

Rita Henry described the K-Pop Academy experience as the beginning of a new chapter. “I had never danced before, but now I can confidently say that my dance and vocal skills have significantly improved. It’s been a privilege, and I now want to pursue dance seriously,” she said.

Another graduate, Victoria Jimoh, who was already active in K-Pop dance before the programme, said the academy helped refine her basics and expand her skillset. “The class was intense, but it deepened my experience. I learned new moves, including some Hip Hop styles, and I’ll keep building on this foundation.”

The K-Pop Academy is an annual programme organised by the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria to promote cultural exchange, nurture talents, and strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and South Korea through the global influence of K-Pop.