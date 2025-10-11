60 Days Sacrifice Of Praise Gets To Grand Finale

The 60 days Sacrifice of Praise Program organized by Gospel Artiste and Pastor, Dr. Chigozie Wisdom has gotten to it’s Grand Finale The finale was held recently at RCCG Redemption Pavillion Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The event marked the end of the 60 days Sacrifice of Praise Programme for Nigeria which started sometime in August featuring Artiste and Ministers including the Convener himself, Bidemi Olaoba, Lilian Nneji, Dare Justified, Solo Urete, Shalom Chigozie, Pastor Ago Jeje, Rev. S.I Brodrick and was hosted by MC Rhelax. Minister Dare Justified while speaking on the Sidelines of the Finale described the program as a Sacrifice to God for the Nation.

He praised the Converner, Dr. Chigozie Wisdom for yielding to the voice of the Lord and gathering people from all the tribes of the nation to praise and pray to God for Nigeria. Also speaking, Minister Lilian Nneji Said “Oh wow, you see Every year comes with a new twist and I can confidently tell you that pastor Chigozie Wisdom hears from God from the preparation to the execution i must say it’s been amazing!.

“This last day came with massive blessings, and again, as I often say, gospel music is one of the major reasons some of us as Nigerians have not given up on this nation, we move and we rise, God has not left us. Thank you sir”. Minister Bidemi Olaoba described the Program has one that was well put together and prayer that God should continue to bless the nation Nigeria Recall that the event which is in the six edition was started to raise a praise and prayer alter for Nigeria.

Since last year the program had also featured feeding thousand of persons in different communities and other philanthropic gestures. The Convener while speaking on the reason for doing this said ” Sometimes last year before last year’s edition, God also instructed us to feed a Thousand people on every Saturday during the 60 days and obeyed this instruction, feeding a thousand people in different slums.

“Before the last Saturday in the last edition, we were also instructed to increase it to 5,000 which we did in Makoko and discovered 5,000 meals in this community is next to nothing”.