60 Bayelsa Villages for Lokpobiri Football Tourney

Not less than 60 Bayelsa villages are expected to participate in a football tournament powered by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Heineken Lokpobiri in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement from the chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Meinkeme Fekete, the tournament is aimed to fish out hiding talents as well as to help ease the cultism and violence in the region by engaging the youths through sporting activities.

Fekete, a former coach of Bayelsa United, said the tournament is slated for November 25, 2023 while the talents discovered at the tournament will play two friendly matches against the Flying Eagles in Abuja and the Cameroon U-20 in Yaounde.

“The aim of the tournament is to fish out hiding talents and to ease the cult- ism violence in the region by engaging the youths through sporting activities. This is the first football tournament since the creation of Bayelsa State.

After the tournament, 25 players will be picked to play two friendly matches against the Nigeria U-20 while the second match is at against the Cameroon U-20 team on the day Cameroon has chosen to honour Jossy Donbraye, the first player to score a goal at Cameron at the commissioning of the Ayije Stadium. Dombraye’s statue will be unveiled,” said the coach who claimed to have discovered the late Sam Okwaraji.