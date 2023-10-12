6-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Buried Alive for Stealing N1,000 in Kogi

It was a shocking revelation in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, on Tuesday as a six-year-old boy, Friday Oshodi, was allegedly buried alive for stealing N1,000. The incident was said to have occurred in Apamisede Community, near Megumeri Army Barracks, Lokoja where the poor boy was buried alive by his biological brother around a bushy area close to the community.

According to an eyewitness, the mother of the boy was said have been infuriated when she discovered that the only N1,000 she had have been stolen by his youngest son. In a fit of rage, she was said to have directed her eldest son to punish the boy for stealing the N1,000, as she was quoted to have said that she would over flog the boy in the mood she was.

The elder brother, Goodness Oshodi, in executing the directive of his mother, was said to have carried the boy into the bush, dug a hole and buried the boy alive and then went back home. Mother luck was however said to have smiled on the helpless boy as his cry for help attracted some fellow who had gone to the bush to defecate. They were in turn said to have promptly rescued the boy and carried him home.

In a video made available to newsmen, the rescuers of the boy was seen interrogating the elder brother who is said to be about 18-years-old on why he did such a terrible thing to his own biological brother and he was seen begging for forgiveness say- ing he was pushed by the devil.

Asked whether the mother actually knew about the kind of punishment he eventually met- ed on his brother, he answered in the affirmative. But when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Willy Aya, confirmed the incident and said the suspect has been arrested and was undergoing interrogation.

The police spokesman however said the victim had stolen some household items and ran away from home for about two months only to resurface yesterday to steal another N10,000 which made the mother to instruct the eldest son to discipline the boy.

Contrary to the confession of the elder brother in the trending video that his younger actually stole N1,000 to warrant the unusual punishment, the police spokesman however said it was N10,000 and not N1,000 that was stolen.