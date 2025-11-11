6 Suspects Nabbed As Police Rescue 3-Year-Old Trafficked From Anambra To Lagos

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested six persons, including a woman and her two brothers, for their alleged involvement in the abduction and trafficking of a three-year-old boy stolen from Umusiome, Nkpor Uno, in Idemili North Local Government Area, and sold in Lagos State.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed in a statement on Sunday in Awka that the stolen child was successfully rescued in Lagos and has since been reunited with his family in good health.

Ikenga explained that the arrests followed a petition by the boy’s family after the child’s mother discovered that her son and a female neighbour she had entrusted him with were both missing from their residence in Umusiome.

“Following a petition received on September 4, operatives attached to the Gender Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Awka, launched an intensive investigation which led to the arrest of the neighbour,” Ikenga said.

He added that the neighbour’s confession led to the subsequent arrest of her mother and two younger brothers, who were also implicated in the child trafficking network.