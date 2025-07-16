6 Suspected Robbers Killed In Gun Battle With Police In Delta

….4 locally-made guns, 19 rounds of live ammunition recovered

Six suspected armed robbers have died after a fierce gun battle with operatives of the Delta State Police Command. Two other suspects who sustained gunshot wounds are said to be receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

Four locally-made guns and 19 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

According to a statement by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the incident occurred on July 9, 2025, at about 0835 hrs.

He said the operatives during a sting operation along the Patani-Ughelli Expressway near Unenurhie area in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state had raided the hideout of some suspects including Solomon Danisco aka Picolo, Nelson Jacob, Oruma Saturday, Olise Jude, Precious Urhobowin and Whisky Rufus, aka Asawana, a native of Ewu Community.

“During the operation, the suspects, heavily armed, engaged the operatives in a fierce gun duel during which the suspects and their gang members sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“They were taken to the hospital, where six of them were confirmed dead while two others are still receiving treament. Exhibits recovered include four locally-made guns and 19 rounds of live cartridges.