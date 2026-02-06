6 Suspected Kidnappers Arrested In Edo Forest

A combined team of security operatives has arrested six suspected kidnappers in Edo State. The suspects were arrested in the forest in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area. The Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Benin City.

Ikoedem said the suspects were arrested following a joint operation by the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) and local hunters.

She said the operation led the combined team of security personnel into the heart of the forest under the cover of darkness, leading to the arrest of six suspects identified as Mikel Gendaga, Yusuf Abubakar, Isyaka Abraham, Isyaka Abubakar, Mohammed Sumo and Mohammed Abubakar.

The statement said, “In continuation of the joint clearance operations, a meticulously executed night operation that underscores the resolve of synergised security forces to confront crime at its roots was conducted.

“The Edo State Police Command, in the early hours of Tuesday, February 3, carried out a daring raid deep within the Agbede Forest, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, leading to the arrest of six suspects.

“The operation was launched following a critical intelligence breakthrough provided by a kidnapped victim who was able to clearly identify the forest camp where he had been held captive.