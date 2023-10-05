6 Residents Killed, 4 Police Officers Shot In Osun Communities War

…Scores of houses, Patrol van razed as Adeleke assures lasting peace

No fewer than six persons have been reportedly killed in the ongoing communal war between the Ifon and Ilobu communities in Osun State.

In the clash, it was gathered that a Divisional Police Officer alongside three other policemen were shot and a patrol van was razed.

New Telegraph reports that following the bickering between the two communities since last month (September), the Osun State government declared a curfew.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Osun State government raised alarm over a likely clash between the two communities.

It was reliably gathered that houses were razed in the two communities which are headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area and Orolu LGA over the night attack.

Some houses were also burnt at Okanla Community which is located in-between the two warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon.

Subsequently, police operatives numbering four were shot by members of the warring communities alleging that they(Police) had taken sides.

The patrol van of the police that was attacked was also burnt before other officers rescued them from the scene.

When contacted, the Police Spokesperson, Osun State Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed that the DPO of Ilobu was among the four officers who were shot during the clash.

According to her, “They burnt a new patrol van of police yesterday. The alleged use of taking a side, it is unfortunate that the monitoring section van that was donated to us was burnt. Our four men are in hospital now, they were shot.

“The Divisional police officer of Ilobu was among those who were shot, he was shot on his hand but thanks to God, they are all responding to treatment. They ambushed policemen when our men attempted to broker peace in the area.”

When the New Telegraph visited the border of the two communities, residents of the communities were deserting and corps members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) were evacuated from the communities by security operatives.

The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi who represented Governor Ademola Adeleke led government delegates to visit the ruins in the communities.

He assured that all hands are on deck to ensure lasting peace in the two communities.

He disclosed that “We have imposed 24-hour curfew on the two communities. We have invited the leaders of the two communities for a meeting that will be held later today. It is true that residents of the communities are deserting but I want to assure you that we will stabilise the situation. We have met the service chiefs and they are all planning on the way forward.”

Ends