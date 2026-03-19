6 Remanded Over Alleged Robbery, Assault

Six men have been remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre by Magistrate A. Ayeni of Magistrate Court 2, Ilesa, Osun State, over alleged offences bordering on conspiracy, assault, breach of peace, threat to life and robbery.

The defendants, according to the charge sheet, are Ukechukwu Uwanyi (25), Daniel Annes (18), Mtser Kenneth (26), Godwin Daniel (32), Abraham Attah (29), and Philip Vihim (25), while one Chief Olabusoye Onigbogi was said to be at large.

The case, filed as Commissioner of Police Vs. Ukechukwu Uwanyi and five others, was brought before the court by the Police Prosecution Officer, S.P Alhaji Keji Maru.

The prosecution told the court that the accused persons allegedly conspired on March 19 at about 4:10 p.m. at Igbo-Olomo Area, IlokoIjesa, within the Ilesa Magisterial District, to commit felony, to wit assault occasioning harm, an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State, 2002.

According to the charge, the defendants allegedly attacked one Chief Alake Emmanuel, beating him with sticks, tearing his clothes and inflicting injuries that left him hospitalised.

They were further accused of conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by attacking the victim with sticks and cutlasses and forcefully seizing his Android phone. The prosecution also alleged that the defendants armed themselves with dangerous weapons and threatened to kill the victim.

In another count, the accused persons were alleged to have robbed Chief Alake Emmanuel of the sum of N3,855,000, an offence punishable under Sections 383 and 390 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State.

Magistrate Ayeni ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre pending further hearing of the case.