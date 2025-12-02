6 Real Estate Marketers Kidnapped In Ogun

No fewer than six Lagosbased real estate marketers have been kidnapped during an inspection visit to Ogun State. It was learnt that the victims had gone to inspect their company’s land at Oyebola Village in ObafemiOwode Local Government Area of the state, when the incident occurred.

The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, confirming the incident in the late hours of Sunday, said it happened on Friday when the markers were taken on inspection.

Ogunlowo stated that the Command was alerted and investigation is ongoing and assured members of the public that all hands are on deck to ensure that the victims regain their freedom.

He said, “So, they brought some marketers from Lagos to come and see the land so that they can have the requisite information to market the land for the members of the public who are interested.

“It was during their visit to this land that the six people were abducted. The command had been on it since, and we shall definitely ensure that these people regain their freedom.”

Recall that Southern state governors, earlier this week, renewed their demand for the creation of state police, asserting that it will address the security threat currently facing the country and ensure effective grassroots security.

Chairman of the Southern governors forum and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun at the forum held in Iperu-Remo area of the state, opined that the creation of state police remains non-negotiable and would help states take direct responsibility for safeguarding their citizens.

Their demand followed the recent wave of kidnappings in the county, with attacks targeting schools, churches, and travelers.

Last week, over 300 students were abducted from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State, while 25 girls were taken from a school in Kebbi State. Churches haven’t been spared either, with 38 worshippers kidnapped from a church in Kwara State.