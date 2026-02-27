6 ‘Pastors’ Arrested In Ondo Over Suspected Fake Miracles

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have apprehended six suspected members of a fraud syndicate accused of deceiving residents through staged miracle performances in Idanre.

The suspects were arrested during a targeted operation by the command’s tactical units working alongside Community Safety Officers after intelligence reports exposed the group’s activities in the area.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly masqueraded as clerics, organising purported healing and deliverance sessions designed to win the confidence of vulnerable individuals before demanding money from them.

According to findings, the group preyed on victims facing financial, medical and personal difficulties, promising supernatural solutions while allegedly collecting funds under false pretences. The arrested individuals were identified as Fadahunsi, Kolade, Tijani, Iyanuoluwa, Arijesulola and Ademola.

The Police said the suspects functioned as an organised ring, with each member assigned specific roles to sustain the illusion of legitimacy during their operations. The police also added that efforts were ongoing to establish the full extent of the alleged fraud, identify additional vic- tims and track other collabora- tors who may still be at large.