6 Palestinians Killed As Israeli Forces Launch Major Operation In Jenin

At least six Palestinians have been killed and 35 injured by Israeli security forces after they launched a major operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s military, police and Shin Bet security service had launched an “extensive and significant” operation to “defeat terrorism” in Jenin.

Palestinian media said Israeli military vehicles moved into Jenin and its refugee camp yesterday morning following several drone strikes, reports the BBC.

It comes after a weeks-long operation by Palestinian security forces against armed groups, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which they see as a challenge to their authority.

