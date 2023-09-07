6-month-old Baby Survives Accident In Lagos, 6 Others Injured

A six-months-old baby boy yesterday afternoon survived an accident at Alaka area of Lagos State, inward CMS Bridge, while six passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who witnessed the accident said the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) rescued the victims to Primary Health Centre, Oyingbo, Lagos. NAN also reports that the bus involved in the accident does not have a number plate.

Four passengers who sustained minor injuries, however, left the scene on their own. An eye witness, Mr Samuel Adeoye, said the vehicle was on high speed from Stadium heading to Alaka. “The commercial bus known as Faragon was on an high speed trying to overtake a 40ft articulated vehicle. “The commercial vehicle climbed the culvert, then the passengers fell down on the motion and got injured,” Adeoyo said.

Another eyewitness, Mrs Aduke Fasanya, said the accident happened at 11.22 a.m. around Alaka area of Lagos. According to her, three of the passengers’ legs were broken. “A dispatch rider who was carrying jollof rice had his legs broken and the guy is huge. “The woman that carried the baby boy hit her head on the cul- vert and fainted before some good Nigerians revived her. “We were able to get the contact of some of the victims as they regain consciousness and told them to check them at the hospital they were taken to.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Lagos State Traffic Management came to rescue after a journalist and eyewitness made calls to the accident response units in Lagos,” Fasanya said. NAN also reported that the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), were at the scene in ensuring the victims were rescued without affecting the flow of traffic.

The FRSC Ipori Zone officials who rescued the victims to the nearby health centre said they had to save their lives before giving details. The FRSC rescued six victims, including two male and four females, with their vehicle to Lagos State Health Centre, Oyingbo. NAN also reports that social miscreants who were at the scene of the accident stole some of the victims’ belongings such as phones and cash.