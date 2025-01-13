6 Killed In Czech Restaurant Fire

Share

A restaurant fire in a northwestern city of the Czech Republic killed six people and injured eight in a suspected heating accident, rescue services said yesterday.

“The fire spread extremely fast after a patio gas heater was probably knocked over,” the local fire service posted on Facebook.

The fire broke out in a wooden beer garden adjacent to the U Kojota (“Coyote”) restaurant at a housing estate in the city of Most, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) northwest of the capital Prague, reports the AFP.

It was reported at 2217 GMT on Saturday and was under control by midnight, the fire service said. “Despite all efforts… the fire had tragic consequences for six people,” it said.

