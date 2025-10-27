6 Killed In Cameroon As Biya Wins Controversial 8th Term

Six people have reportedly been killed following protests as Cameroon’s 92-year-old President Paul Biya has been declared the winner of heavily disputed elections by the Constitutional Council.

He got 53.7% of the vote compared to the 35.2% of his main challenger Issa Tchiroma Bakary. Biya, who is the world’s oldest head of state, will now serve an eighth consecutive term – he first came to power in 1982.

He has thanked people for backing him again and looked towards building “a peaceful, united and prosperous Cameroon”. Tchiroma Bakary had earlier claimed victory, saying the Constitutional Council will announce a tainted result. There have been protests in the economic centre, Douala, and most shops and schools in the capital, Yaoundé, have been shut following the outbreak of unrest in which four people were killed.

The regional governor, Samuel Dieudonné Diboua, said police posts had come under attack and security forces had defended themselves. Hundreds of supporters of opposition presidential candidate, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, defied a ban to hold protests in several cities, clashing with security forces.

Diboua condemned the deadly protests that he described as “premeditated acts of violence” and a serious attack on public order and national security, reports the BBC. In Tchiroma Bakary’s stronghold of Garoua, a city in the north of the country, police fired tear gas and water cannons at his supporters.

Bakary also said two people died yesterday when gunmen fired shots near his residence. Meanwhile, Cabral Libii, who came third in the election with 3.4% of the vote, has told his supporters “not to be discouraged and not to lose heart”. Libii, who leads the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN), also said he “acknowledges” the results and “congratulates the candidate declared elected”.