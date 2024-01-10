6 injured as police engage terrorists along Kaduna-Abuja highway

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the exchange of gunfire between terrorists and security operatives along the Kaduna-Abuja highway. A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO of the State Command, ASP Mansur Hassan disclosed that six persons were injured as commuters were caught in the cross fire.

The PPRO, however, refuted reports in some quarters that some persons were abducted by the terrorists on the same day (Sunday). He said the attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a misleading story going rounds on both the online and print media where it is alleged that armed bandits have abducted scores of persons along the Kaduna – Abuja highway and whisked them to an unknown place.

However, in order to constrict the misinformation flow, the Command wishes to set the record straight. He added: “There was a heavy gun duel along Kaduna – Abuja expressway between security operatives and armed bandits on the 6th January, 2024 at 2330 hours or thereabout. “The incident occurred when the armed bandits in large number attempted to cross the said expressway at dogon fili area heading towards Jere axis and were engaged in a fierce shoutout by the well alerted security agents who dislodged the hoodlums and ensured a lot of them only escaped but with gunshot wounds.