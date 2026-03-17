6 Health Workers Contract Lassa Fever In One Week

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) yesterday said six healthcare workers were infected with Lassa fever in one week, raising fresh concerns about occupational exposure among frontline health professionals.

It said this yesterday in its Lassa Fever Situation Report for Epidemiological Week 9, covering February 23 to March 1. According to the report, the infections occurred as the country continues to battle the viral haemorrhagic disease across several states.

The agency said cumulatively, 37 healthcare workers had been infected with Lassa fever in 2026. It said Nigeria recorded 65 confirmed cases of Lassa fever in the week, a slight decline from the 77 reported the previous week.

The report noted that the confirmed cases were recorded in Benue, Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo, Plateau and Nasarawa.

The public health agency also said that 460 suspected cases were reported during the week under review, with nine deaths recorded among confirmed cases, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 13.9 per cent. Cumulatively, the NCDC said Nigeria has recorded 2,446 suspected cases and 469 confirmed cases of Lassa fever in 2026, with 109 deaths reported so far.