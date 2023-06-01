6 Feared Killed As Cult War Ravaged 2 Rivers Communities

Six persons have been feared killed following a renewed battle by suspected cult groups in Abarikpo community, Ahoada East Local Government Area and Odier- eke-Ubie community in Ahoada West Local Government Area. While one person was killed in Abarikpo community, five persons were reportedly killed in Odiereke- Ubie community in the clashes which happened within two days – 30th and 31st May, 2023. xxxxxx According to the Public Relations Officer of Akoh Youth Congress in Akoh Kingdom, Ahoada East, Comrade Ekeakita Hector Chinem, said the killing in Abarikpo community occurred after some cultists from a neighbouring community came to search for three persons.

He said that the cultists succeeded in killing one of the targets, one Aburi Dickson Edi, who was sleeping in his house before he was shot at close range. He added that five youths were killed on Tuesday in Odiereke Ubie community, Ahoada West LGA, claiming that the cultists carried out the attack because the community refused to pay the sum of one million naira to the hoodlums living inside the bush. “This community doesn’t have money, none of their elite is available at home, the people at home do not have money.

When this five Youths returned from farm harvesting, they met their sudden death. They came with three bikes, killed them and left,” he said. The Akoh kingdom Spokesperson appealed to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka to intervene and bring the culprits to book, noting that the hideout of the hoodlums is known.