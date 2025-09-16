6 Feared Dead In Fresh Plateau Killings

Gunmen on Sunday night reportedly killed six persons at Ikn’gwakap Community of Mushere Chiefdom in Bokkos Local Government Council of Plateau State. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen stormed the community at midnight and started shooting indiscriminately.

It was learnt that several homes were razed by the rampaging gun- men. A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of Mushere Youth movement, Kutyil Gashion Nahum confirmed the incident.

The statement reads: “On the night of Sunday, 14th September, about six innocent persons including women and children were brutally murdered in their sleep in Ikn’gwakap, the Headquarters of Mushere Chiefdom. “Several others remain missing, leaving families in fear, trauma, and uncertainty.

“It is alarming and unacceptable that despite repeated attacks on Mushere communities, not a single perpetrator has been arrested or neutralised. “This persistent failure highlights the urgent need for a total overhaul of the security architecture in the area.

“We therefore call on the govern- ment at all levels to rise to its constitutional duty of protecting lives and property. The continued silence and inaction only embolden terrorists to perpetrate more violence on defenseless communities.