6 Enugu Legislators Dump LP For PDP

Six Labour Party (LP) members of the Enugu State House of Assembly yesterday defected to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They confirmed their defection in a letter read by Speaker Uche Ugwu during plenary. Ejike Ezeh, Pius Ezugwu, Obiajulu Ugwu, Osita Eze, William Amuka and Johnson Ani cited the leadership tussle in the LP the for their defection.

They also said they decided to join the PDP to help Governor Peter Mbah, achieve his campaign promises. With this development, the PDP now has an overwhelming majority with 18 members while the LP has six members. On Sunday, the Assembly advertised the public defection of the LP lawmakers with their supporters at Okpara Square Enugu.

But after the gathering of a few people at the venue, a message came from the higher authority for them to disperse and dismount the canopies. No reason was adduced.