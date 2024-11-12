6 Detained Over Alleged Theft Of Tricycles Parts

Share

The Yobe State Police Command has said that it detained six persons (names withheld) for allegedly stealing tricycles’ parts in Damaturu. This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, in Damaturu yesterday.

He said operatives of the command arrested the suspects on Nov. 10 at Nayinawa, after receiving a distress call from Malam Musa Audu, a resident of the area. Abdulkarim said that the suspects had removed the parts from commercial tricycles parked in the area before the arrests.

“On November 10, at 1400 hrs, the police received a distress call from Mal. Musa Audu of Nayi-Nawa, stating that six tires and five windshields of tricycles parked in his vicinity had been stolen by suspected marauders at 0540 hrs the previous day.

‘A’ Divisional Police Station swiftly responded, apprehending six syndicate members. “The suspects were found in possession of 13 tricycle tires, six windshields, four crates of empty Coca-Cola bottles, two bicycles and one toolbox,” the spokesman said.

