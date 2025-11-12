6 Defendants Docked For Allegedly Impersonating Lawyers

The police yesterday, dragged six defendants before an Abeokuta Chief Magistrate Court in Isabo, for alleged impersonation, and unlawful preparation of legal documents.

The defendants are: Rebecca Adeola, 32; Moses Toviesi ,23; Abimbola Opeyemi 43; Precious Oluwole,18; Eniola Sowunmi 33; and Agbona Abdulrahman, 36. They are standing trial on a threecount of impersonation, unlawful preparation of land documents, and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

They each, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at the Isabo area of Abeokuta. He alleged that the defendants unlawfully used the title of legal practitioner, to engage in the prepa- ration of land documents without authorisation.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants also conducted them- selves in a manner likely to cause a breach of public peace by their conducts.

According to the prosecutor, some members of the Nigerian Bar Association had approached the defendants, pretending to be clients so as to uncover their illegal acts. He said that this led to the arrest of the defendants The offence contravenes the provisions of section 22 of the Legal Practitioners Act, Cap L11 Law of the Federation, 2004.

It also contravenes the provisions of section 3 of the Land Instruments Preparation Law of Ogun State 2006, as well as section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State, 2006. The Magistrate Mrs A.K Araba, granted the defendants bail in the sum of one million naira each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relative and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction. The court ordered that the second surety must be gainfully employed with the Ogun State Government and must provide evidence of tax payment. She ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Correctional Service, pending perfection of their bails.