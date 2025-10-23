New Telegraph

October 24, 2025
6 Dead In Russian Airstrikes, Hours After Trump Shelves Bid For Putin Talks

Intense Russian drone and missile strikes on cities in Ukraine have left at least six people dead, including two children, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Another 21 people were wounded, in another night of attacks that he said proved Moscow had not come under enough pressure for its continued war.

Hours earlier, US President Donald Trump said his plans for an imminent summit in Budapest with Russia’s Vladimir Putin had been shelved as he did not want a “wasted meeting”.

The Kremlin has rejected calls for a ceasefire along the current front lines made both Trump and European leaders, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military said it had attacked a Russian chemical plant in the Bryansk border region late on Tuesday with UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

